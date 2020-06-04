Todd County’s first COVID-19 death was confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday, June 4.

The patient was between the ages of 30 and 39 years and lived in a private residence, according to Todd County Health and Human Services.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual,” said Jackie Och, Todd County Health and Human Services director. “This death reminds us how important it is to continue working to protect each other during this outbreak.”

As of June 4, Todd County has 336 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, a big surge from the 110 cases reported on May 20. At about that same time, testing began at Long Prairie Packing among employees of the plant.

The purpose of the testing is to find those workers who are infectious with the virus and to isolate them by having them stay home to limit the spread of the disease in the plant and the community, said Todd County health officials.

While the majority of people who become infected with the virus will have mild symptoms, all residents need to take the necessary precautions to slow the spread of the virus and protect those who might be at higher risk of severe illness or death, health officials said.

Individuals most vulnerable to COVID-19 illness and death include those over 65, those living in a long term care facility, and those with underlying health conditions.

Steps that everyone can take to slow the spread of the virus and protect others include:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home.

If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.

Stay at least 6 feet from other people outside of your home and do not gather in large groups. Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when in public settings.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

Monitor your health and be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.

