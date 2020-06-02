ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Minnesota Depatrment of Health on Tuesday, June 2, reported 310 new cases and 22 deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

The new deaths raise the state total for lives lots to the illness to 1,072.

One death was reported each in Olmsted, Anoka, Clay and Lyon counties. Two deaths were reported in Dakota County, five in Ramsey County and 11 in Hennepin County.

Twelve of the 22 deaths reported Tuesday were among residents of congregate living.

With just 77 new cases identified for the day in Hennepin County, a county that typically reports over 200 cases daily, it's likely the dip in new cases is an effect of the lack of health care activity during the social unrest unleashed by the death of George Floyd and ensuing protests, arson, looting and curfews.

After days of testing in the range of 6,000 to 7,000 tests daily, testing for COVID-19 plummeted to 3,155 for the day. Health officials said Monday that it is likely they will recommend all who attended a protest get tested for COVID-19, whether they have symptoms or not, but that they are currently developing guidance for early detection of the virus related to the protests.

Later Tuesday, a hearing of the Minnesota Senate Family Care and Aging Committee will take up the concentration of deaths among residents of long-term care, as well as the state's controversial policy of transferring patients hospitalized with COVID-19 to long term care.

Critics say the facilities lack the means to effectively isolate patients and prevent spread. State health officials counter that the care of all patients transferred with COVID-19 are monitored by a liason to the health department, that most long-term care sites have none or very few cases, and that the health department is open to reconsidering formal guidelines concerning the practice.

Also on Tuesday, intensive care unit use for patients with COVID-19 dropped by five beds to 248. Patients hospitalized with the illness in non-ICU settings have remained stable at 289.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.