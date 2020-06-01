Tri-County Health Care clinics in Bertha, Henning and Verndale returned to normal hours of operation as of June 1, according to a TCHC news release.

The clinics originally had a change of hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tri-County has added new guidelines and protective measures to ensure patients are able to safely meet with their providers, according to the release.

The Bertha and Henning clinics are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and see patients for primary care. The Verndale clinic is open Monday to Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and remains a clinic for specialty services.

Patients may call 218-631-3510 to schedule an appointment.