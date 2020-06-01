ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday, June 1, reported a sharp drop off in new cases of COVID-19 with just 361 cases, a welcome reduction after days of new daily case totals nearly twice that amount.

The date marks the start of lessened restrictions on bars and restaurants, salons and barbers.

The dip in new cases could possibly be attributed to less testing during the outbreak of mass protest over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man in police custody.

But the state also reported high testing over the last three days. On Monday, the state reported that 6,073 tests were conducted Sunday, all by private labs. State offices near the Capitol building were closed over the weekend due to concerns over safety and the health department lab did not conduct testing Saturday or Sunday.

Just last week, there 510 new cases reported Wednesday and 493 Thursday. The 361 positive cases on 6,073 tests comes out to a 5.9% case rate, half that reported in recent weeks.

Health officials also reported 10 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state death toll to 1,050. One death was reported in Wright County, two in Dakota County, four in Ramsey County, and three in Hennepin County. Seven of the 10 deaths reported Monday were recorded among residents of assisted living and one among residents of a group home.

Intensive care unit use dropped by 10 beds to 253 beds now in use treating COVID-19, with another 296 persons hospitalized for the illness in non-ICU settings.

Days of mass protests throughout the state and nation have raised concerns of a second wave of illness in the coming weeks.

While being outside is a mitigating factor in transmission, it's largely impossible to social distance in street protests. Moreover, mask wearing is widely inconsistent, and Hennepin and Ramsey counties, sites of the largest protests in the state, also have higher rates of illness in the state.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.