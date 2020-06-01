As Lakewood Health System reassess safety and efficiency measures for all patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, non-urgent surgeries and procedures are taking place and on June 1 the Eagle Bend clinic reopened and the Browerville clinic transitioned to care for patients with COVID-19 symptoms, according to a Lakewood news release.

One of the early significant changes in healthcare was temporarily halting elective surgeries and procedures to ensure surge plans were in place and hospitals had sufficient personal protective equipment. With preparations now in place, the challenge is prioritizing elective surgeries and procedures to make sure the most acute cases can get in first, according to the release.

Lakewood is adding providers to clinic schedules in their open clinic locations to accommodate increased demand for preventative care and management of ongoing medical conditions.

As of June 1, the Eagle Bend clinic reopened with the hours of Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic is a dedicated 'well' clinic for preventative care and management of ongoing medical conditions, according to the release.

The Browerville clinic will transition into a clinic for patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, due to the increased prevalence of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lakewood's southern service area. The hours remain Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional options to access medical care at Lakewood include:

Traditional in-person clinic visits

Staples Main Entrance (hallways A–H);

Browerville and Pillager are dedicated 'well' clinics;

Staples Entrance B (hallways I–J) is a dedicated clinic for patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Virtual Visits

Provides patients direct access to their provider from home through the options of video and phone visits.

Click Care

Lakewood Click Care is a 24/7 online diagnosis and treatment service for common medical conditions;

Offers a free COVID-19 screening tool and a free visit for respiratory symptoms;

Accessed through www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com.

Home Visits

Offered to patients under the direction of their primary care provider.

Drive Up Lab

Offered to immunocompromised patients under the direction of their primary care provider and specialists.



In-person clinic visits and virtual visits can be scheduled through the Clinic Patient Access Team by calling 218-894-1515.