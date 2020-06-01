UCare Connect and Medica have expanded their service areas to include Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties as of June 1. UCare Connect and Medica AccessAbility Solution covers health care services for adults 18-64-years-old with a certified disability who have Medical Assistance and live in the service area.

These plans are available to approximately 760 former SCHA members, according to a UCare news release.

UCare is a community-based, nonprofit health plan serving in 65 counties, including 12,198 members in Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties. UCare plans available in the area include Individual and Family MNsure plans, Medicare, MinnesotaCare, Minnesota Senior Care Plus, Minnesota Senior Health Options and Prepaid Medical Assistance Program, according to the release.

All Medica members have a personal Medica Care Coordinator who makes sure medical, social and daily needs are met. Benefits also include dental care, eyewear and no-cost rides to medical appointments. The plan also has benefits that cover hospital and emergency room care, home health services, lab and X-rays, prescription drugs, nursing home care and other important health services.

For more UCare information, visit www.home.ucare.org/en-us/health-plans/mhcp/disabilities/.

For more information about Medica and enrolling call 1-800-266-2157 (toll-free) (TTY: 711) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday. You can also enroll online or request a form by calling 1-800-266-2157 (toll-free) (TTY: 711).