As of Tuesday, May 26, Wadena County had eight positive cases of COVID-19.

Hubbard County had their first case of the coronavirus reported Saturday, May 24. Meanwhile, Todd County ramped up testing at the Long Prairie Packing Plant, which brought a dramatic increase to 220 cases there on Tuesday. Other area counties continued to see increases including Otter Tail County with 59; Becker County with 37; Cass County at 11 and Morrison County with 39. Wadena, Todd, Otter Tail and Hubbard counties showed no deaths reported from the illness, according to Minnesota Department of Health's daily report.

Statewide data as of Tuesday, May 26

New reported cases: 652

New reported deaths: 18

Total positive cases (cumulative): 21,960

Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 22,097

Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 187,801

Patients no longer needing isolation: 15,523

Deaths: 899. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 732

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 2,709. Hospitalized as of today: 570. Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 258

Data from the Minnesota Department of Health