ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota added 652 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on 5,839 tests state health officials reported Tuesday, May 26. The state now has 21,960 laboratory-confirmed cases, though health officials believe that number to be an undercount.

The state health department on Tuesday reported 18 deaths, 15 occuring among residents of long term care. The state reported one death each in Chippewa, Clay, Goodhue, Nicollet and Ramsey counties. Three deaths were reported among residents of Dakota County, and 10 deaths were recorded Tuesday in Hennepin County.

The state now has reported 899 deaths from COVID-19.

The 11% positive case rate reported Tuesday is among the highest in the country. More testing will likely reduce that elevated case rate — considered a marker of community spread — but health officials have struggled to gain use of the state's extensive testing capability.

To encourage the population with symptoms to seek testing, health officials have taken to setting up free, walk-in testing stations manned by the Minnesota National Guard.

During walk-up testing at six locations statewide Saturday, health systems collected 8,471 samples, approaching the state's 10,000 daily test capacity. The 5,839 tests reported Tuesday, bring the new state total number of residents tested to 209,898.

Nearly 10% of the new cases Tuesday were in Dakota County, which added 62 cases in a single day.

Previous outbreaks in counties home to meat processing have all but vanished, with Nobles County reporting just 9 cases, Kandiyohi 3, Cottonwood 1, Martin 1, and Stearns 8. Mower County continues its elevated case total with 18 and has now reached 206 cases, a near quadrupling in 10 days.

The state continues to monitor climbing ICU use as a measure of the state's waning capacity to provide healthcare if the outbreak climbs upward. ICU use has has added 51 beds in two days to reach 258 patients.

Adding in the additional 312 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 570 Minnesotans are using the healthcare system to battle the illness.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.