ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The state of Minnesota recorded 847 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, May 23 according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The new cases included a continuation of unexplained spikes in rural counties.

Stearns County, home to a widely noted outbreak at two processing plants two weeks ago, added 38 cases. Mower County, home to two Hormel plants in Austin, has added 26 cases and has more than doubled in the last week, from 54 to 138 and one death.

Mower County health officials have said its new cases are occurring among people who carpool to jobs along Interstate 90.

Hubbard County had its first case recorded on Saturday, leaving just three counties without recorded cases, Cook, Lake of the Woods and Stevens.

Todd County, population 24,000, added 46 cases Saturday, and has quadrupled in case totals from 46 to 183 cases over the past seven days. The new cases bring the state total to 19, 845, just 55 cases to the 20,000 mark.

Also, the state recorded 10 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide death total from the illness to 852. The new deaths were recorded in Ramsey, Clay and Cass counties (one each), with two deaths in Anoka County and five in Hennepin County. Eight of the deaths occurred among residents of long-term care, and one of a resident in a group home.

The state reported 8,522 tests on Saturday, and has now tested 189,493 residents. Health officials have stressed that test materials are now widely available, as are test sites, and that all persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to seek testing.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.