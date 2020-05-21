ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19.

Speakers will include Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm, Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

Watch the Minnesota Commission of the Deaf, DeafBlind & Hard of Hearing's ASL translation of the briefing below.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.