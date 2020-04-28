ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota recorded 665 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 17 deaths from the illness on Tuesday, May 19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The total number of persons with diagnosed illness has topped 17,000 for the state. That number is believed to be a substantial undercount, however, as the state spent months without enough lab materials to diagnose all of those with illness who had symptoms but were not in a category reserved for testing.

Of the 16,281 identified cases which have not proven fatal, 11,540 Minnesotans have recovered and no longer must isolate, although that number is also likely a substantial undercount. More than 4,100 Minnesotans are not hospitalized but are required to isolate with the illness.

The newly confirmed cases were weighted heavily toward more populous urban and suburban counties on the north and south of the Twin Cities, including 245 in Hennepin County, 101 in Ramsey County, 49 in Anoka County, 36 in Dakota County, and 19 in Washington County.

With 43 cases for just over 150,000 in population, Stearns County, which includes St. Cloud, continues to log twice the new illnesses as comparably-sized counties such as Olmsted, which had 18 cases, but substantially less than at the height of an outbreak two weeks ago. The rest of outstate Minnesota posted new cases in the single digits.

With the exception of Clay, Itasca, Kanabec and Olmsted counties, all of which had one death on Tuesday, the newly-reported deaths were concentrated in the Twin Cities.

Two people died in Dakota and Ramsey counties, and nine people died in Hennepin County. Thirteen of the 17 deaths recorded in Minnesota on Tuesday were among people who lived in long-term care.

Minnesota conducted 5,229 tests for the day. Tuesday is the lowest day of the week for new test reporting, according to state Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm.

Signs are emerging that the rate of sickness is climbing.

Intensive care unit use is stable at 229, its highest total yet. At 316, people requiring hospitalization outside of the ICU, 57 more people were hospitalized in non-emergency settings than Monday, by far the biggest one-day jump in demand on the state's hospital system.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.