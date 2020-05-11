ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a media briefing call at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, to outline an updated set of models predicting the disease's spread in Minnesota under different scenarios.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.