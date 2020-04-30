WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will testify remotely before the U.S. Senate about the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, May 12.

In an email message laying out what he plans to say at the hearing, Fauci said Americans would experience "needless suffering and death" if the country opens up prematurely.

Fauci will be joined by Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Adm. Brett P. Giroir, the assistant secretary for health.

Watch a livestream of the event below. The Washington Post’s Libby Casey will provide analysis, as well as reporters Yasmeen Abutaleb, Rhonda Colvin and James Hohmann.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.