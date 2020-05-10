ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The state of Minnesota on Tuesday, May 12, finally surpassed Gov. Tim Walz's goal of over 5,000 daily COVID-19 tests , conducting 5,053 tests.

While the state posted over 5,000 tests on a single day one week earlier, that figure was inflated by delayed reporting.

The milestone marks the delayed accomplishment of what once seemed like an impossible objective, when on April 12, Walz said he wanted the state to collect 5,000 tests a day by May 4.

For the month of April the state had warned the public about the virus, and yet could not increase testing above 1,500 to 2,000 daily samples for much of the month.

Walz had effectively asked for a tripling of that capacity, in a time of global testing materials shortages, noting that the state had collected 38,000 so far, then adding "we need to be collecting that much every week."

In recent days, the governor's critics have complained the state is under-delivering on a promised 20,000, 30,000 or even 35,000 tests a day.

Those numbers reflect the added lab capacity as depicted by Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota when their participation was announced in late April, but they were not part of the stated goal set by Walz a month ago.

Mass testing, it seems, has always been more than just lab capacity, moreover. Getting samples taken is a three-part combination of lab capacity, coordination of health care personnel, and unexpectedly, public participation.

Concerned that months of inavailability has trained the public with symptoms of the illness to not seek out testing, health officials have recently begun a campaign to spread the message that testing is available for all with symptoms, including a Tweet on Monday from Walz.

The 5,000 tests Tuesday produced 695 confirmed cases, bringing the state's laboratory-confirmed total to 12,494 cases.

Minnesota reported another 23 deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday as well, raising the statewide total to 614 fatalities.

The deceased were residents of Hennepin, Ramsey, Itasca, Anoka, Cass, LeSueur, and Washington counties, and 18 were residents of long term care.

ICU use hit 199 again on Tuesday, continuing a climb that is being closely watched by the state's health care preparedness officials.

The state had roughly 200 more ICU beds before needing to stand-up its reserve capacity ICU's created by hospitals reconfiguring ordinary hospital beds into critical care units.

The rise in cases continued on Tuesday in counties home to meat processing.

Kandiyohi County added 51 cases to reach 367, Nobles County added 22 cases to reach 1,269, and Stearns County added 69 cases to reach 1,443 cases, the second-highest case count in the state.

