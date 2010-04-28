Tri-County Health Care will host a community mask distribution on Wednesday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Wesley parking lot. This initiative will provide free reusable masks to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in local communities, according to a TCHC news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face masks in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as in grocery stores and pharmacies.

“Our goal is to ensure and prioritize the safety of our patients, staff, friends, families and communities,” said TCHC Foundation executive director Ryan Damlo in the release. “Providing these face masks free of charge is another important step toward achieving our goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and protecting public health in our communities.”

Distribution of the face masks will be done via a drive-thru line so community members will not need to leave their vehicles. The Wesley parking lot is located at the corner of NE Elm Ave. and NE 1st St. in Wadena. There will be signs directing traffic to the mask distribution location.