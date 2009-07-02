In a second virtual town hall on May 7, Tri-County Health Care President and CEO Joel Beiswenger and chief medical officer Dr. Ben Hess discussed COVID-19 testing, masks, possible surges and treatments and vaccines in process internationally.

During the seven weeks of preparing for a possible surge of COVID-19 cases, Tri-County has added screening tents at the main entrance, three pieces of equipment that can serve as ventilators, traffic flow signs inside the building and plexiglass where necessary and increased their supply of personal protective equipment, according to Beiswenger. Hospitals can also now schedule elective surgeries while following their safety plan as required by Gov. Tim Walz in Executive Order 20-51.

Hess said there has been “progress” with viral nasal swab tests for the coronavirus. As of May 6, Tri-County completed 222 tests and counting. Testing is being offered for people with symptoms, people who have been exposed to COVID-19 even if without symptoms and people who work or live in a congregate living facility.

“We do have a little more availability now for testing that there are other categories of patients that we would look at,” Hess said.

Beiswenger also noted Walz’s April 22 announcement of testing 20,000 Minnesotans daily in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Health, the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota, according to the Forum News Service. Beiswenger said there is “a pretty sizable disconnect” between this goal and the supplies and testing availability, such as lab equipment for activating chemicals and transport materials.

“There are still pretty severe shortages of even simple tools like nasal swabs, which are basically big sticks with qtips on the end. It’s hard to believe something as simple as that is what’s getting in the way but that is our reality,” Beiswenger said.

Hess said the tests are “very poor performing” nationwide since studies were not completed prior and at Tri-County patients suspected of having the coronavirus had negative results. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health will contact the person, ask about people they have been in contact with, see about where they contracted the illness and check if other people need to get tested, according to Hess.

The hospital also does antibody tests, which is a blood test to see if your body has previously produced antibodies to fight against the coronavirus, according to Hess. The tests can only be administered at least 14 days after having the illness. If a person tests positive for having antibodies, this does not necessarily mean they have immunity to COVID-19, according to Hess.

Hess also explained that wearing masks is important to protect others, including from virus droplets that you could be spreading without showing symptoms. Masks also help you not to touch your face as much since another way the virus droplets can enter the body is through your nose and mouth. In response to a question, Hess said bacteria can grow in the mask but these would be bacteria already in the environment that your body knows how to respond to. He encouraged people to wash their masks on a regular basis.

While treatments and vaccines for COVID-19 are still in process, Hess shared that the hydroxychlor treatment has “more potential for harm” than helping, though, remdesivir is an “encouraging” option. Remdesivir was originally developed for Ebola and SARS, with the latter stemming from the coronavirus family that COVID-19 is a part of. The initial remdesivir tests show a shortening of the COVID-19 illness length from 14 days to 11 days and a reduced severity of the illness. Remdesivir could also aid in speeding up recovery and slowing the spread and infectious period, similar to antiviral medicine for influenza, according to Hess. Remdesivir is not as strong as antibiotics and is injection only so would likely be for patients in the hospital, as Hess said.

For vaccines, there are several different studies currently. Hess is “uncertain” of the effectiveness of these quickly produced vaccines and said “it still is likely a ways down the road.” As a “hope,” director of the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said there could be a vaccine by the end of this year, according to Hess. Hess said this can easily change in the right or wrong direction so he encourages social distancing.

Hess also said it is common for viruses to mutate, which can impact how often people would need to receive a vaccine. The flu “mutates very quickly” causing a need for booster shots yearly, according to Hess. While the full capacity of the coronavirus’ mutation is “a big unknown,” it seems to be “fairly slowly,” according to Hess. When viruses mutate, they can become milder or more dangerous.

“One of … the strong theories that that’s based on and how the models are built is based on the concept of how fast the disease is doubling within regions or communities,” Beiswenger said. “The shorter that period of the doubling effect is bad news from a standpoint of what it means from a community transmission perspective.”

Hess and Beiswenger said COVID-19 has been in the community longer than on the MDH page as antibody tests have shown.

Throughout the pandemic, regional hospitals have prepared for a surge of cases, with an original surge estimated for mid-April which was shifted by mitigation measures, according to Hess. Hess said the current surge is expected in mid-July with cases ramping up in two to three weeks. If social distancing is removed from the model, the timeline moves up and the peak increases. St. Cloud is currently one of the top 10 hot spots in the U.S., according to Hess.

“The fact of the matter is that it is still coming to us,” Hess said.

As Minnesotans travel more throughout the state in the summer, Hess said he is “not very hopeful” about the coronavirus going away in the summer since other countries are currently in their summer and still have outbreaks of COVID-19.

In response to a question, Hess said it is “very typical” for pandemics to include more than one surge, and if a future surge were to occur people would need to continue health and safety guidelines to help limit the possibility of a “more dangerous” surge.

“I would fully anticipate that we will see surges in areas. I don’t know that it will always happen in our community but likely we will develop hot spots in the state at various times and they could come back to some of the larger communities or to any community that just has an unexpected outbreak,” Hess said.

As more businesses are able to reopen, the hospital is available to help with questions on adding safety and health precautions, according to Hess.

Beiswenger also noted community involvement projects; on May 11-15 the public is encouraged to join in themed days to honor different hometown heroes. Community members have been sewing masks since April and the masks first went to Tri-County family members and then caregivers and their family members in long-term care facilities with Tri-County’s goal of acquiring or purchasing 15-20,000 masks.

