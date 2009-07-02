The death toll from COVID-19 in Minnesota grew by 30, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Wednesday, May 6. The new deaths, the highest one-day figure yet, increased the total number of lives lost in the state to 485.

As apportioned by county on the department of health COVID-19 webpage, moreover, the state reports 32 lives lost on Wednesday, with the virus claiming one life each in Stearns, Ramsey, Nobles, Mahnomen, Dakota and an unknown county of residence, plus four lives in Anoka County and 22 lives in Hennepin County.

The state reported 5,309 tests on Wednesday, topping 5,000 for the first time, a long time goal of health officials. But that number is believed to reflect a delay in reporting 1,800 tests from Tuesday, according to Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm.

The number of positive cases continues to hit new records in the state, with 728 positive cases, a number likely inflated by the addition of 1,800 extra tests from Tuesday.

The pace of new cases has slowed in meat processing hotspots Kandiyohi, Martin and Nobles counties, but continues to climb in Stearns County, which posted another 160 cases Wednesday.

The central Minnesota county, recently featured in a New York Times analysis as the fastest-growing hotspot in the country, now has 975 cases.

With just 107 cases required to surpass Nobles County, Stearns County appears on track to reach the highest numbers of cases in a Minnesota county associated with meat processing.

This article will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.