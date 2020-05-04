ST. PAUL -- Minnesota recorded 617 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, May 5, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Pope County in central Minnesota added its first case. The state confirmed case count is now 7,851 persons, but that number is believed to be an undercount.

The outbreaks and intensified testing associated with meat processing continued to make their presence known in the state. Stearns County added another confirmed 87 cases on Tuesday, reaching 815 so far. Nobles County added 58 cases, reaching 1,011, while Kandiyohi County added 12 more cases, reaching 200.

The 617 new cases added statewide was another one-day record for the state, albeit on far fewer tests. The state had hoped to be conducting 5,000 tests a day by the start of May, and had conducted nearly 4500 daily by the end of last week. But on Tuesday, the Mayo Clinic and University of Minnesota led virtual testing lab had conducted only 2,068 tests.

Health officials also reported 27 deaths on Tuesday, with one death in Sherburne County, one in Clay County, three in Anoka County, three in Ramsey County, and 19 in Hennepin County. The death total from the virus in the state is now 455.

At 2.4 deaths per 10,000 residents, Hennepin County has one of the highest death rates in the state for counties with more than 10 deaths. At 2.9 deaths per 10,000 residents Winona County leads the state in mortality per capita.

ICU use continues to climb in the state, with another 16 patients now receiving critical care as of Tuesday, for a statewide total of 182. Another 252 non-ICU patients are in the hospital with COVID-19.

This will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.