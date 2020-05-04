ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, the Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday, May 4.

Seven of the deaths were recorded in Hennepin County and 2 in Stearns County. The deaths bring the new total of lives lost in Minnesota to 428.

The number keeps the state on a lower-mortality trajectory than has been projected by state models for the start of May.

The University of Minnesota School of Public Health model now in use for planning purposes by Gov. Tim Walz and health officials projects a peak some time in June or July, and projects that the state is on course for seeing 22,000 deaths for the year. The state plans to update that model later this week.

The state recorded another 571 cases on Monday, on 3,309 tests for the day. The new cases include a continuation of the spike underway in Stearns County, which added 139 cases, bringing its new total to 728.

That outbreak is believed to be tied to a Jennie-O Turkey Store plant, currently closed, in Melrose, but is far outpacing the 188 cases in Kandiyohi County, home to two other Jennie-O plants.

Nobles County, home to a JBS pork processing facility, continues to report new cases. It reported 71 on Monday, bringing the total confirmed case county 1,011, second only to Hennepin County.

Also on Monday, ICU use jumped 11 patients to 166 ICU beds in use for coronavirus, a new record. Another 230 patients are hospitalized with the virus in non-ICU settings.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.