ST. PAUL -- An additional 24 people have died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, the Minnesota Department of Health reported on Sunday, May 3.

That brings the total deaths from the illness in Minnesota to 419. Of those deaths, 21 were people living in long-term care facilities, MDH reported.

Statewide testing for COVID-19 continues at a higher pace.

More than 3,000 tests for the novel coronavirus were reported administered and processed each day over the weekend, according to Minnesota Department of Health reports.

That came after testing peaked at more than 4,100 tests reported Friday.

An uptick in positive cases follows the uptick in testing, with another 435 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, bringing the total to 6,663 cases reported in the state.

Currently, 373 people are hospitalized, with 155 people in intensive care — the most people in ICU at one time due to the illness since the outbreak began. The number of people who have recovered from the illness and no longer need to be isolated rose to 3,015.

