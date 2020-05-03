A 40-something resident of Hennepin County with no underlying conditions has died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death was one of 24 fatalities from the illness reported on Saturday, May 2. Health officials had no further information on the unusually young and otherwise healthy fatality at this time.

Health officials say 21 of the 24 deaths reported Saturday occured in long term care facilities. Seventeen deaths were in Hennepin County, three were in Anoka County, and two each were in Ramsey and Clay counties. With the exception of the Hennepin County resident in their 40s, the ages of those who died ranged from a Ramsey County resident in their 60s to a Clay County individual in their 100s.

Minnesota's total number of lives lost to the illness is now 395. The state conducted 4,178 tests on Friday, a slight dip from the 4,553 tests conducted Thursday, but a quadrupling of the 1,100 tests performed daily just two weeks ago.

With testing climbing, new cases are rising in Minnesota as well. The state identified nearly 500 new cases on Saturday. The 498 cases are a dip from the 594 cases identified Friday, and include the first case in Grant County. The small villages and towns of Lake and Cook counties of Minnesota's North Shore - Lusten, Two Harbors, Grand Marais and Silver Bay -- are among the few remaining areas of the state to have reported no cases.

Cases continue to rise the fastest in rural Minnesota counties home to meat packing. Nobles County, home of the JBS pork plant in Worthington, reported an additional 31 cases on Saturday, bringing the new total for the southwestern region to 899 cases, a near-doubling since Wednesday. Health officials have conducted widespread testing of workers in the plant. Cases in rural Martin County, the No. 1 pork producing region in the state, have doubled from 52 to 110 since Wednesday as well.

North Dakota

Twenty-four North Dakotans, including 17 Cass County residents, now have succumbed to the illness, which has claimed more than 65,000 lives nationwide, officials reported Saturday. A total of 46 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in North Dakota.

The total number of positive tests for the virus in the state is up to 1,153, but 510 people have recovered from the illness, including 28 announced Saturday.

Thirty of the new cases Saturday came from Cass County, which encompasses Fargo and West Fargo. North Dakota's most populous county now has 572 known cases — nearly half of the state's total.

Three of the new cases were reported in Grand Forks County, which has seen the state's most intense flare-up at a wind turbine manufacturing plant in the last two weeks. A total of 145 workers at the Grand Forks LM Wind Power facility have tested positive for the illness. Grand Forks County now has 265 known cases of the illness, the second most in the state.

The other thirteen new cases Saturday came from Ward, Burleigh, McLean, Stark, Stutsman and Dunn counties. The three new cases in Stutsman County, which encompasses Jamestown, brings the county's total to 10 known cases.





South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 63 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a statewide total of 2,588.

The state has recorded 21 deaths as of Saturday, May 2.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 infection 1,759, up by 73 from Friday. As of Saturday, the state received 119 test results, which makes the number of negative test results overall in the state 14,579.

The bulk of the state's cases, 2,242, are in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, home to Sioux Falls.

Wisconsin

The state Department of Health Services reported 346 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 7,660 as of Saturday.

On Friday, there were 460 new cases — the largest single-day increase in positive cases that Wisconsin has seen since the outbreak began in March, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

According to figures from DHS, 334 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.