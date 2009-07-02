In a virtual town hall on April 30, Lakewood Health System President and CEO Tim Rice and family medicine provider Dr. Christine Albrecht shared the proactive health and safety measures the hospital has had in place for providers and patients over the past two months as well as the hospital’s surge plan.

Though the focus was on COVID-19 questions, such as surge planning, testing and wearing masks, director of marketing Matt Jensen and Albrecht reminded patients that clinics are open.

“There seems to be some anecdotal evidence out there that … folks just think they can’t get into the clinic or they shouldn’t come to the clinic right now and that’s just simply not the case,” Jensen said. “Life doesn’t stop because of COVID-19.”

The Staples, Pillager and Browerville clinics are seeing patients, with women’s health and OB visits specifically at the Pillager clinic, according to Albrecht and Rice. As another layer of precaution, the Staples campus has patients with respiratory symptoms or a fever entering at entrance B. Patients and employees are screened with a temperature check and questionnaire and wear masks inside the building, with masks made by local community members for patients to wear and return after their appointment, according to Albrecht. Visitors are only allowed if a patient is actively dying.

Albrecht said providers also rotate schedules from working with sick patients for a week to virtual visits for a week and then to well patients while specified providers only work with well patients. Virtual visits can be scheduled by calling 218-894-1515 or through MyHealth. Drive-by laboratory services are also offered by appointment, according to Albrecht.

Rice noted Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed executive order on elective surgeries that hospitals across the state are currently reviewing as of April 30, which could begin elective surgeries “in the coming days,” according to the Forum News Service. Lakewood has been completing time-sensitive and emergency surgeries, with elective surgeries suspended since March 18.

With the help of community members, Rice said the hospital has “adequate” personal protective equipment and testing materials.

“We are prepared and we’re ready,” Rice said.

While the Lakewood long-term care facility does not currently have any positive cases, patients have their temperature checked twice daily along with their pulse, oxygen saturation and for symptoms of COVID-19, according to Albrecht.

In the hospital preparations, Rice noted a surge is potential later in the summer. The older portion of the hospital has been prepared as a COVID-19 unit, where patients are screened for symptoms and if they have been in another hospital with COVID-19 patients they will be placed in the unit until they have tested negative twice, according to Rice and Albrecht.

As a member of the hospital incident command team, which has been meeting since mid-March, Albrecht said surge planning includes beds and oxygen for 56 COVID-19 patients as well as 10 non-COVID patients. Lakewood also has five ventilators, with one for transport, one on the hospital floor and three in operating rooms that could be used as ventilators, according to Albrecht.

“We’re hoping that we never have to use them in that sense. We’re hoping that we can always be transferring to a larger facility,” Albrecht said.

If patients become severely ill, they would be transferred to St. Cloud Hospital, according to Albrecht.

At Lakewood, testing for COVID-19 started in mid-March with over 300 tests completed as of April 30. In the hospital service area, Albrecht said there is a positive rate of approximately 5%. Testing is completed for people outside of the service areas of Crow Wing, Cass, Morrison, Todd and Otter Tail counties who come as patients or through the online Click Care.

The “few positives” have been recovering at home or are fully recovered, according to Albrecht. For patients with symptoms and who need a test, drive by viral nasal swab testing is completed during normal business hours outside of entrance B at the Staples campus. Results are returned in approximately two to three days with some taking up to five days, Albrecht said.

If people test positive for COVID-19, Lakewood will call to inform them, check on their symptoms and a nurse will follow-up. The Minnesota Department of Health will also follow-up to see who the person has been in contact with for determining the length of people’s quarantines, according to Albrecht.

As of Friday, May 1, the number of COVID-19 cases in Cass County is 5, Crow Wing 21, Morrison 6, Otter Tail 14, Todd 7 and Wadena 1. In the state of Minnesota, approximately 74,829 tests have been completed with 5,730 positive cases, 2,282 patients no longer needing isolation and 371 deaths, according to MDH.

“I think we’re going to see some numbers going up because we have increased our testing but that doesn’t mean that the amount of sick people that are needing hospitalizations are going up significantly, but we do plan for a surge,” Albrecht said.

Lakewood is also testing for IgG antibodies, which show if people had the COVID-19 illness. Albrecht said the tests have a 10% false positive and 10% false negative where incident levels are high, and since the Lakewood service area has a low incident level the false positives and negatives could be higher.

Albrecht encourages people in the high risk categories to stay home. High risk categories include people over 65-years-old, people who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility and people with underlying medical conditions such as chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immunocompromised, severe obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and liver disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Albrecht noted the average age of death for patients with COVID-19 in Minnesota is 83-years-old.

Albrecht also shared that wearing a mask in public is helpful to protect others from you and you from others.

“I don’t think that it’s (wearing a mask) perfect but I think that it makes sense. I mean we all know how far a sneeze or a cough, how far those particles can travel and if you can catch a bunch of them in a mask you’re going to decrease the chance that other people are going to get it,” Albrecht said.

Symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can begin two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The CDC lists the three symptoms as a cough, shortness of breath and fever. At the end of April, the CDC added the six symptoms of chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. If you have a combination of these symptoms, consider talking to a health care provider online or over the phone. Lakewood Health System and Tri-County Health Care offer free COVID-19 screenings online. Visit lakewood.zipnosis.com/ or www.tchc.org/eclinic.