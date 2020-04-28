ST. PAUL — The number of test-confirmed coronavirus cases in Minnesota counties that house food processing plants again surged Friday and the state reported 28 more Minnesotans died from the illness.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday, May 1, reported that 594 additional Minnesotans had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and 28 more had died from the illness. In total, 5,730 have tested positive for the illness and 371 have died from the disease and its complications. Health officials note that the confirmed positive total significantly undercounts the number of Minnesotans who've contracted COVID-19.

The state reported 4,553 more Minnesotans were tested Thursday, the highest one-day increase to date, and a figure closer to Gov. Tim Walz's goal of 5,000 a day. There have been 74,829 Minnesotans tested for COVID-19 so far.

There were 369 hospitalized for the illness as of Friday and 118 patients in intensive care units. Another 2,282 sickened with COVID-19 had recovered and were out of isolation.

The deaths Friday were reported in Anoka, Benton, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey and Washington counties. And communities with meat processing plants again saw their confirmed case totals surge as testing in those counties increased.

In Nobles County, home to the JBS meat processing plant, had a total of 866 confirmed positive cases as of Friday. The county has a population of roughly 22,000 people. By comparison, Ramsey County, which has a population of about 550,000 people, on Friday reported that 405 residents had confirmed cases. And Stearns County saw its total cases grow by 168 as compared to a day prior, to a total of 435.

State officials said focused testing in communities with meat processing plants fueled higher case counts there.

Walz on Thursday extended the state's stay at home order for two more weeks with an alteration allowing customer-facing businesses like dog groomers or dry cleaners to reopen if they could use delivery or curbside pickup services. The DFL governor also extended until May 18 the closure of dine-in restaurants and bars in the state.

Walz said he would gradually reopen businesses, permissible social gatherings and travel as the state continued to bring online testing for COVID-19 and contact tracing for those who may have been around someone with the illness. The state has built up hospital capacity and personal protective equipment to meet the anticipated demands of a peak in cases in Minnesota, he said.

But Walz said he wanted to approach a return to normal by turning the dial rather than flipping a switch and allowing many Minnesotans to go back to prepandemic normalcy. The state recommended that Minnesotans wear masks or face coverings in public spaces and continue social distancing and recommended hygiene practices to limit the disease's spread.

“We can’t eliminate COVID-19 at this point in time without a vaccine but we can slow this and this is the way it should look, to build slow herd immunity and not overwhelm the health care system,” Walz said.

