ROCHESTER, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday, April 30, expressed hope that the state could announce a return to elective surgery in the coming days.

"We want public input on this," Walz said during an afternoon press conference, "but what we're trying to do in partnership with the hospitals is to be able to announce it in a few days."

"That has several implications. It has the implication of relieving the pain of the people who are out there waiting. If you're waiting for a knee, hip or back surgery, this has not been easy. You would not call that elective, you would call it necessity."

"It starts to add revenues back to the hospitals," Walz added, "and it starts to bring people back to work. There should be an announcement in the coming days, but this has to be done in coordination with the hospitals. The hospitals will know, looking at their PPE numbers, the modeling projection and what we have in reserve ... when to start rolling people back into normal care."

It was one of several optimistic announcements by the governor, including his expression of gratitude for a federal decision to add swabs to the Defense Production Act.

"When we were at Mayo with Vice President Pence I mentioned the one thing we needed in Minnesota to get to 20,000 PCR tests and 15,000 serology tests a day were swabs. I asked them to consider using the Defense Production Act on swabs. Yesterday evening, President Trump announced that he has authorized the use of the Defense Production Act for swabs. That's a great partnership; it will help us out. I am certainly grateful for that."

The contract is worth $75 million and will go to Puritan Medical Products, a 500-employee manufacturer of toothpicks, tongue depressors and swabs in tiny Guilford, Maine.

The plant will double its output of swabs from 20 million to 40 million per month, beginning in May. It could face challenges finding workers, as the president's immigration policies reportedly made it hard for the factory to find workers as recently as last fall.

Walz also expressed hopefulness on Thursday about news from the day prior about early trials of the therapeutic transfusion drug remdesivir.

"The news from Dr. Fauci coming out yesterday on some of the Gilead studies, this is pretty exciting stuff," Walz said. "Just to be clear ... the talk yesterday was on therapeutics, meaning that those that are most sick, those 5 percent, if we can significantly reduce the time they are in the hospital to be intubated on ventilators, that is a game-changer."

The drug in question is a therapeutic originally created for Ebola, but was later found ineffective for that illness. Remdesivir has been found to be ineffective against COVID-19 in two recent trials, but was nonetheless praised by Fauci Wednesday on the basis of information not yet made available to the public. That news contradicted at least two failed studies of the drug, and so was widely greeted with skepticism.

While the trial praised by Fauci did find the drug reduced time in the hospital, it did not find the drug reduced deaths, leading many to suggest that the terming of it as a game-changer is premature.

Today’s Gilead #remdesivir #COVID19 news was a perfect storm of confusion caused at intersection of competitive journalism, competitive for-profit drug company PR, and possibly agenda-driven gov’t health agency PR. https://t.co/Ao6ZiFASh9 pic.twitter.com/ybHPMpuv4y — Gary Schwitzer (@garyschwitzer) April 29, 2020

Also on Thursday, the new case count in Nobles County rose by 127 to 742. It now has nearly double the laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus as Ramsey County, population 550,000.

The development was a sign of the intensive coronavirus testing initiative underway in the Worthington area, site of an outbreak at a 2,000-employee JBS pork plant.

It's also a suggestion that were such intensive testing applied more widely, statewide numbers could potentially soar.

Daily testing continues to grow within Minnesota under the direction of Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota. Testing jumped to 3,532 tests for the day, another 500 tests over Wednesday's one-day record of 3,000 tests.

In other developments, rural Martin County, a major site of pork production, has become a hot spot once again, doubling from 43 to 88 cases in just four days, as has Stearns County in central Minnesota, which has leapt from 88 to 267 cases in three days.

Those numbers likely reflect the fact that Stearns County is home to another testing initiative, in response to an outbreak within a recently closed Jennie-O Turkey Store processing facility in Melrose.

The state health department reported 24 deaths on Thursday, 16 in Hennepin County, two each in Anoka and Ramsey counties, and one each in Clay, Washington, Dakota and Winona counties. The state total for deaths from coronavirus is now 343.

Pressure is building on the state health care system, however. The use of ICU beds jumped by 11 on Thursday to 130, and the use of non-ICU hospitalization jumped by 34 to 235.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.