Come Friday, North Dakota will be back in business. To a point.

On Tuesday, April 28, North Dakota officials encouraged restaurants, fitness centers and personal care businesses looking to reopen to follow specific sets of guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday, April 27, that closed businesses can reopen at the end of the week if the state continues to see a low rate of positive tests for COVID-19. Last month, the Republican governor ordered the closure of concert venues, movie theaters, gyms, barbershops, nail salons, massage parlors and tattoo shops, as well as restaurants and bars for on-site service.

Most of the closed businesses can welcome customers back this weekend if they follow the state's first phase of “ND Smart Restart Protocols,” which Burgum and Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer announced at a press conference Tuesday.

Burgum said he would clarify in an executive order Wednesday which of the guidelines are mandated by law and which are merely strong suggestions. He added that all closed businesses may choose to remain closed if they feel uncomfortable reopening.

The guidelines differ for eating establishments, gyms and cosmetology-related businesses, but putting space between people and wearing protective equipment are common threads. Professional organizations in the state helped craft the guidelines, Kommer said.

Earlier Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19.

The total number of positive tests for the virus in North Dakota is up to 991, but 409 people have recovered from the illness, including a single-day high of 59 on Tuesday. There are 25 residents hospitalized with the illness, up two from Monday.

Nineteen North Dakotans, including 12 Cass County residents, have now succumbed to the illness, which has claimed more than 55,000 lives nationwide.

Forty-one of the new cases Tuesday came from Cass County, which encompasses Fargo and West Fargo. North Dakota's most populous county now has 472 known cases — more than double the amount of any other county and about 48% of the state's total. The department no longer lists the age ranges and genders of the newly infected residents.

The department announced 1,289 test results Tuesday, marking the fifth straight day it has reported more than 1,000 test results.

The other eight new cases Tuesday came from Grand Forks, Stark, Mountrail and Stutsman counties.

A total of 23,723 tests for the virus have been reported by the state, and 35 counties now have at least one known case of the illness.

Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 365 new cases of coronavirus in Minnesota on Tuesday.

"With the increase in testing due to the governor's goal of opening up testing, as well as the intensive testing done at various agribusiness plants across the state, we are seeing a big increase in our case numbers," said state health department Division Director of Infectious Disease Kris Ehresmann.

The state conducted 2,561 tests on Monday, a tripling of the 847 tests conducted just a week ago.

The rise in cases on Tuesday is believed to reflect the coordinated study of hot spots in western and southern Minnesota.

Kandiyohi County, which saw its first death Tuesday and its case count jump by 25, is home to an outbreak at a recently closed Jennie-O Turkey Store plants in Willmar. A second, larger outbreak in the county home to the recently shuttered JBS USA pork plant in Worthington continued on Tuesday as well, as Nobles County reported an additional 78 cases. That county now has 477 cases, making it the highest per capita case load for coronavirus in the state by a considerable margin.

The state reported 15 deaths on Tuesday, raising the total of deaths to 301 people.

South Dakota

South Dakota health officials confirmed 68 more positive coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 2,313 cases. There have been 11 deaths statewide. Recoveries increased to 1,392, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Wisconsin

A total of 6,289 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wisconsin as of Tuesday, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. That's an increase of 208 cases from Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said a total of 300 people in the state have died from COVID-19.

WPR reported that 1,456 people have been hospitalized because of the virus.

Around the region

Vice President Mike Pence was in Minnesota on Tuesday, visiting the Mayo Clinic for an update on testing capabilities for the coronavirus. Pence caused a stir because he didn’t wear a protective mask when visiting the facilities.

Minnesota higher education officials briefed lawmakers about the current financial situation colleges and universities are in because of the pandemic, as well as cautious optimism that campuses can reopen in the fall.

About 35% of Wisconsin businesses reported they will be forced to close if current conditions persist for more than three months, according to survey results released by Northwest Regional Planning Commission.

As of Tuesday, the total number of long-term care centers in North Dakota affected by the coronavirus was 25, with a total of 117 cases. About half of those centers are in Fargo.

