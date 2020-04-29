Virtual visits are now being offered at Lakewood Health System in Staples. Patients can schedule and take part in a visit with their provider via smartphone, tablet, computer or phone from their home, according to a Lakewood Facebook post on April 27.

Virtual visits, according to Lakewood’s website, can be scheduled for the following:

Questions related to COVID-19;

Visits related to primary care and obstetrics;

Chronic disease management;

Wide variety of acute concerns such as cold symptoms, allergies, rashes, ear pain, pink eye and abdominal pain;

Mental health concerns;

Contraception/birth control counseling and management;

Discussion and preventative care issues/ healthcare maintenance;

Lifestyle care and guidance including diabetic education and tobacco cessation counseling.

While virtual visits cannot be scheduled for complete physicals, DOT physicals, well child checks and preoperative visits, you can call 218-894-1515 with questions.

To schedule a virtual visit, call 218-894-1515 and ask to schedule a virtual visit or message your provider via MyHealth requesting a virtual visit. Virtual visits are billed the same as in-person appointments.

For more information, visit www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com/primary-care/virtual-visits/.