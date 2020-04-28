The Minnesota Department of Health reported 365 cases in Minnesota on Tuesday, April 28, shattering previous one-day records and raising the state total to 4,181 cases.

The new case number was 50% higher than the previous one-day high of 243 new cases posted on April 24, and confirms predictions made last week by health officials that increased testing would lead to soaring new case totals in the coming days and weeks.

The state conducted 2,561 tests on Monday, a tripling of the 847 tests conducted just one week ago. The striking rise in positive cases alongside expanding of access to testing to all Minnesotans with symptoms has shed light on the high proportion of residents who were sick with the virus but denied testing as the state attempted to preserve limited supplies of PPE and test kits in the early weeks of the outbreak.

State health officials spent weeks waiting for promised supplies from the strategic national stockpile, before turning to Minnesota-based healthcare companies like 3M, the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to enlarge its capacity in-state. That initiative is now the subject of a visit later today by point person for the federal coronavirus response program, Vice President Mike Pence.

The state also reported 15 deaths on Tuesday, raising the total of deaths in state to 301 persons. Five of the deceased were residents of Hennepin County, three of Anoka County, two of Dakota County, with one death reported each in Clay, Crow Wing, St. Louis, Washington and Kandiyohi counties.

The considerable threat posed by COVID-19 to rural Minnesota with its spacious farms, crowded agricultural workplaces and limited hospital resources continued to become apparent on Tuesday, due in large part to a saturation testing program now underway in response to the identification of certain meat packing hot spots.

Kandiyohi County, which saw its first death and its case count jump by 25 on Tuesday, is home to an outbreak at a recently closed Jennie-O Turkey Store Hormel plant in Willmar.

A second, larger outbreak within the county home to the recently-shuttered JBS pork plant in Worthington continues unabated as well. On Tuesday, Nobles County reported an additional 78 cases almost one-fourth of the state's daily total. The county now has 477 cases, making it the highest per capita case load for coronavirus in the state by a considerable margin.

The state's capacity to treat sick COVID-19 patients is becoming more strained as well. While the use of ICU beds dropped to 120 persons on Tuesday, the number of persons hospitalized — considered a sign of future ICU demand — rose by almost 15% on Tuesday, jumping 170 to 194.

This story will be updated.

