ROCHESTER, Minn. — Vice President Mike Pence and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will tour the Mayo Clinic facilities to learn more about Minnesota's COVID-19 testing capabilities and participate in a roundtable discussion with Mayo employees around 1 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 28.

The meeting follows Walz's announcement Wednesday of a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health, the Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota and the state's leading health systems in a program to offer free, speedy testing for coronavirus to all who need it.

Listen to a livestream of the roundtable discussion below.

