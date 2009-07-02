Eleven were residents of Hennepin County, two of Ramsey County, and one in Winona County. Six of the patients were in their 90s, one in their 80s, three in their 70s, three in their 60s, and one was a resident of long-term care in their 50s. Twelve of the fourteen fatalities were residents of long-term care facilities.

The deaths bring the total number of lives lost to the virus in the state to 286.

The state added 215 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the laboratory-confirmed case total to 3,816. Health officials believe that number is an undercount, however, and that increased testing will soon show the true spread of COVID-19 to be far greater — increased testing could still take a few weeks to become established.

At 2,281 tests on Monday, daily test counts were double those of a week ago, and yet only half of the goal for 5,000 daily tests set two weeks ago by Gov. Tim Walz. The alliance announced last week between the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic has set the state's laboratory capacity at 20,000 tests a day, but supply issues continue to stand in the way of rapid adoption of that goal, according to Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm at an afternoon press briefing.

"We're working through some logistical issues as we're getting the systems together," said Malcolm, characterizing the obstacles as "nitty-gritty operational issues," like coordinating the manufacturing of swabs for the test kits now in the field, as opposed to those being manufactured by Mayo Clinic. Malcolm said she fully expected testing to rise in the coming weeks however, producing higher daily case counts.

That prospect — of the state eventually identifying as many as 1,000 new cases a day — would give rise to the need for vastly greater numbers of contact tracing professionals employed on the third and fourth floors of the health department's downtown St. Paul headquarters. Tracers sit in cubicles or at work tables, separated by ample distance from one another.

They call all persons known to have been within 6 feet, for more than 10 minutes, of a new case during their period of contagion. Contacts are asked on these calls to quarantine for two weeks, a minor imposition during the stay-at-home order, but one that will take on greater weight as those orders become lifted.

The state pool of contact tracers had already grown from 20 to 100 in recent weeks, with 20 more contact tracers having started work on Monday, according to Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann. It's nonetheless a program requiring robust expansion in a short period.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million, employed 9,000 contact tracers to contain the spread of the coronavirus. By that standard, at 5.6 million residents, Minnesota should employ 4,500 contact tracing workers. Instead, Ehresmann has said the state plans to eventually employ 750 persons to call everyone exposed to the virus by a newly confirmed case, a staffing level corresponding to a study conducted in Massachusetts. Because the state is experiencing a hiring freeze, this influx of new workers is to be drawn from redeployed state and county employees.

Numerous labor questions have arisen in the wake of COVID-19.

On Saturday, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order granting permission for the duration of the emergency that certain health care professionals with licenses from other states are allowed to work in a COVID-19 capacity within Minnesota if they are engaged with a Minnesota provider.

The move was greeted with complaints that furloughed workers in-state might have been given the work. The emergency order anticipated these objections by highlighting a need "to respond quickly during this pandemic" especially the ability to hire qualified health care professionals "with existing experience and expertise in emergency response and intensive care services."

Also over the weekend, Amazon workers walked out on the job at midnight in Shakopee on Friday in protest of a decision by the online retailer to lift on May 1 an unlimited unpaid-time-off policy put in place at the start of the outbreak. The policy appeals to workers who feel they are at risk if a co-worker develops the illness, or if the mitigation measures currently in place do not feel safe to them.

At the protest, a worker said in a video that supervisors do not maintain the 6-foot separation required of manual laborers. The company does provide paid sick leave to all employees who test positive for coronavirus or are asked to quarantine, though employees have complained that gaining that benefit has not always been easy.

More than 50 amazon workers at MSP1 in Shakopee, MN walked off the job just after 12am this morning to protest the elimination of unpaid time off, unsafe conditions, & the appearance of retaliation against workers who speak out.



Here's Hafsa Hasan, one of the leaders: pic.twitter.com/dO9ckCrxsJ — Sam Adler-Bell (@SamAdlerBell) April 26, 2020

At the briefing Monday, Labor and Industry Commissioner Nancy Leppink said her department is engaging with meat packing and food businesses to provide guidance and after safety complaints have been raised, but that it did not have the resources to proactively inspect firms for coronavirus health compliance.

Nobles County, home of the recently shuttered JBS USA pork plant, reported another 47 cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing its countywide total to 399. Nobles Countgy continues to post the highest rate of the illness per capita in the state. Cases rose by just four in Kandiyohi County, home of the recently closed Hormel processing facility Jennie-O Turkey Store. Total cases in that county now number 39.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.