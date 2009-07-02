As part of the state’s effort to provide widespread, rapid COVID-19 testing, Governor Tim Walz Friday, April 24, unveiled a new website to help Minnesotans find a testing location within their community.

Tri-County Health Care in Wadena, Lakewood Health Systems in Staples and Perham Health are not on the website's list. Those on the list ask that you call ahead and wear a face mask on your visit.

Area healthcare facilities nearby that are on the list include:

CentraCare, in Long Prairie - serving all symptomatic patients. Call 320-200-3200

- serving all symptomatic patients. Call Essentia Health, Park Rapids - serving symptomatic patients: over age 65; living in or recently in congregate care; who are experiencing homelessness; dialysis patients; symptomatic health care workers and/or their symptomatic family; symptomatic patients with underlying medical conditions; symptomatic first responders; or symptomatic child care workers. Call 1-800-494-0836.

- serving symptomatic patients: over age 65; living in or recently in congregate care; who are experiencing homelessness; dialysis patients; symptomatic health care workers and/or their symptomatic family; symptomatic patients with underlying medical conditions; symptomatic first responders; or symptomatic child care workers. Call 1-800-494-0836. Sanford Health, Park Rapids - serving: asymptomatic patients who may be contacts of infected patients; and any symptomatic patient. Call 218-699-3121

- serving: asymptomatic patients who may be contacts of infected patients; and any symptomatic patient. Call Sanford Health, Parkers Prairie - accepting: asymptomatic patients who may be contacts of infected patients; or any symptomatic patient. Call ahead and wear a mask. Call 320-338-4371.

- accepting: asymptomatic patients who may be contacts of infected patients; or any symptomatic patient. Call ahead and wear a mask. Call Sanford Health, Detroit Lakes - accepting asymptomatic patients who may be contacts of infected patients; or any symptomatic patient. Call 218-846-2000.

- accepting asymptomatic patients who may be contacts of infected patients; or any symptomatic patient. Call 218-846-2000. Essentia Health, Detroit Lakes -accepting symptomatic patients: over age 65; living in or recently in congregate care; who are experiencing homelessness; in dialysis; symptomatic health care workers and/or their symptomatic family; symptomatic patients with underlying medical conditions; symptomatic first responders; or symptomatic child care workers. Call 1-800-494-0836.

This testing collaborative now includes 127 clinics and health care facilities across the state. The new COVID-19 website provides easy access to Minnesotans’ closest testing site, offers general information related to the COVID-19 outbreak, and provides an interactive screening tool to help Minnesotans determine if they need a test, according to a news release from the governor's office.

On April 22, Governor Walz, representatives of the state’s health care delivery systems, the Mayo Clinic, and the University of Minnesota announced this widespread testing of COVID-19 in Minnesota to test all symptomatic people, isolate confirmed cases, and expand public health surveillance tools. By building capacity to test as many as 20,000 Minnesotans per day, this increased testing and tracing will support the state’s response to the pandemic and the safe re-opening of society, the release states.