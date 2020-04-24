Tri-County Health Care is now offering Video Visits, keeping the health and safety of patients, staff and the community as their highest priority, according to a TCHC news release.

Video Visits is a new way to receive care for a variety of conditions by connecting new or existing patients with a Tri-County Health Care provider from the comfort, convenience and safety of the home. This new option reduces the chance of spreading illness, saves on travel time and expenses and increases access to health care while also allowing health care providers to conserve the use of masks, gowns and other essential personal protective equipment, according to the release.

During these scheduled appointments, Tri-County Health Care providers will evaluate, diagnose and prescribe treatment from remote locations using technology. Patients and providers will be able to see, hear and speak to each other throughout the appointment.

Patients require a smartphone, tablet, or a camera-enabled laptop or desktop computer, microphone and access to high speed internet. To learn more about Video Visits, call 218-631-3510 or visit TCHC.org/videovisits.