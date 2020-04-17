Minnesota students will finish the school year at home as the state continues fighting the coronavirus.

Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday, April 23, issued an executive order moving the remainder of the school year to distance learning, which students and teachers have been operating from home since March 30.

For now, Walz said it was in the best interest of students' and families' safety to keep children learning from home. But that decision wasn't made without considering the hardship for parents, teachers and students missing out on critical learning and milestones. He addressed the Class of 2020 in his daily press briefing saying no other graduating class had been asked to make the sacrifices they had.

"It feels like that's been taken and it has from you," Walz said. "You will not be defined by staying home and missing proms or missing graduations. You will be defined by understanding how interconnected our world is."

The Minnesota State High School League on Thursday also announced that all athletics and activities scheduled for spring season would be canceled.

Walz said it wasn't clear whether students would return to school in the fall and Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said the department was still assessing what education plans would look like over the summer and into the next school year. Ricker said academic requirements may need to be reviewed in the fall to determine how students have fared during the distance learning period.

The announcements come as the Department of Health on Thursday announced that 2,942 Minnesotans of 51,548 tested were confirmed to have COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and 200 had died from the illness or complications from it. State officials say the total likely undercounts the number of Minnesotans that have or have had COVID-19.4

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health reported the state’s 15th coronavirus death Thursday. The woman was from Cass County, in her 80s, with underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

The state reported an additional 32 positive tests for the respiratory illness Thursday, bringing the total to 709. According to the state health department, 269 people have recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 40 from Wednesday’s report. A total of 18 new cases were in Cass County and eight in Grand Forks County, home to the LM Wind Power plant, site of a recent outbreak.

Eighteen people are currently hospitalized related to COVID-19, down five from Wednesday’s reports. In total, 65 people have been hospitalized since mid-March.

South Dakota

South Dakota health officials confirmed a total of 1,956 positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase of 98 cases from the day before. The number of deaths resulting from COVID-19 remained at nine, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Recovered cases totaled 1,064, while current hospitalizations decreased by four to 58. The number of active cases within the state totaled 883, down 29 cases from Wednesday.

Minnehaha County, which includes Sioux Falls and the Smithfield Foods plant, has a total of 1,636 confirmed positive cases, an increase of 86 cases from Wednesday.

Wisconsin

The state Department of Health Services announced 5,052 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 207 from Wednesday.

The death toll now stands at 257 in the state, according to DHS, and a total of 1,318 people have been hospitalized because of the coronavirus.

A total of 51,456 people have tested negative for the virus.

Around the region

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also announced a gradual move to get 100,000 Minnesotans in noncritical industrial, manufacturing and office settings return to work on April 27. Under the state's guidance, any workers that could remain at home for work were asked to do so, but workplaces that could set in place social distancing, hygiene and disinfecting practices and worker health screenings could be allowed to resume business.

A vast majority of Americans favor strict shelter in place orders, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll. The poll found that 80% favor the orders, with 94% of Democrats, 84% of independents and 63% of Republicans in breakdown of political leanings.

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation reported that 5,128 weekly claims for unemployment benefits were processed for the week of April 12-18.

More than 59,000 people have filed unemployment insurance claims in North Dakota since March 16, a number nearly triple the total number of claims filed in the state in all of 2019, which was 20,500. Figures released Thursday by Job Service North Dakota show that 9,165 people in North Dakota filed unemployment claims last week. The number helped push total jobless claims filed in the state since mid-March to 59,263, a number that was reached Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reported Thursday that since mid-March, 526,218 people had filed initial unemployment claims. About 74,887 of those claims were filed last week.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday, April 23, that the week ending April 18 saw another 4.4 million Americans filing jobless claims, bringing to 26 million the number of claims filed since the pandemic hit. The 11% rate is the highest level of the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in history. Before the pandemic hit, the previous high was 7% in May 1975.

