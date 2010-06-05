ROCHESTER, Minn. -- State health officials on Tuesday, April 21, sought to emphasize their focus on long-term care settings and the unique vulnerabilities of nursing homes and assisted living centers as areas of high risk for the coronavirus outbreak now in its second month.

Fourteen of the 17 deaths reported Tuesday were among individuals in long-term care settings, the continuation of a trend in which long-term care residents make up roughly a third of the state's total confirmed cases, yet 113, or two-thirds, of the state's 160 deaths.

Health officials say they see no pattern of care settings with higher reported infections before the outbreak being more likely to have coronavirus outbreaks, and that they believe the difficulty for care setting residents lies in the nature of the illness, the closed community of the settings and the necessity of long-term care facilities needing to remain open to staff who then circulate in the general public.

"We know that residents of congregate care settings are at very high risk of severe disease from COVID-19 because of their age and medical conditions," said Kris Ehresmann director of infectious disease for the Minnesota Department of Health. "Because of that, when we're made aware of the potential for COVID-19 to be introduced into one of these settings, we take very rapid action,"

Ehresmann said each case identified in a long term care setting leads to an extensive case interview to identify all potential contacts with other residents or staff, interviews that can lead to isolation quarantine and work exclusion. The health department also regularly advises facilities on their unique needs for improving infection control, taking virtual tours of centers, and conducting weekly updates, briefing calls attended by as many as 1,500 listeners statewide .

"One things we have learned is that we are now looking into the contacts 48 hours prior to discovery of symptoms, given the possibility of asymptomatic transmission," Ehresmann said. Ehresmann said the state is considering use of pulse oximetry technology, a reflection of the rising interest that COVID-19 might begin as a silent hypoxia, in which infected persons suffer through low oxygen but are not short on breath until their illness has become highly severe and their lungs damaged in the process.

"Pulse oximetry could be a useful tool," Ehresmann said of the small, non-invasive fingertip meters that measure oxygen saturation by the use of light. "It's not been implemented widespread at this point, but it's something we've started to talk about."

Testing remains highly variable, however, with some facilities having had the capacity to test many residents and others not.

Health officials identified 97 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the statewide confirmed case total to 2,567. Health officials caution that the confirmed case count is an undercount however, and believe that the true case count is believed to be as much as 100 times higher.

Cases soared again on Tuesday for Nobles County in southwest Minnesota, rising 25 in one day to 101. The county is home to a 2,000-employee JBS USA pork plant in Worthington now experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus, and which closed until further notice on Monday.

On Monday, state health commissioner Jan Malcolm described crowded food plants as the public health equivalent of congregate living settings, and said that the state has developed distancing and other guidelines for the state's food plants to help bring them into compliance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control. Officials at another Minnesota pork plant, Comfrey Farm Prime Pork in Windom, announced Tuesday they were shutting down until Friday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The ability to quickly descend on manufacturing hot spots and test employees en masse followed by contact tracing and isolation remains the primary strategy going forward for state health officials in the coming months. Testing plummeted on Tuesday, however, with just 847 Minnesotans getting tested on the second week after Gov. Tim Walz selected 5,000 daily tests as a benchmark for returning safely to work.

Spreading out the approaching utilization of all the state's ICU beds remains a second critical metric in charting the approaching peak of the virus. The state currently has 1,200 ICU beds, and the ability to stand up another 1,400 with three days notice. On Tuesday that number dropped by nine from 126 to 117.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.