ST. PAUL — Governor Tim Walz will provide an update on the State of Minnesota's next steps to combat COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Friday, April 17.

Governor Walz will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Emergency Medicine Doctor John Hick, and Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner.

A livestream of the event will be available here closer to the start time. Refresh your browser if the video player does not display below.





As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.