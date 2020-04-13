ST. PAUL — Governor Tim Walz provided an update on the State of Minnesota's next steps to combat COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Friday, April 17.

Governor Walz was joined by Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Emergency Medicine Doctor John Hick, and Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.