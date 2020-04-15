ST. PAUL — Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm and Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann will provide a situation update on the Minnesota Department of Health's response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 16.

