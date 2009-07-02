ROCHESTER, Minn. — Acknowledging that the private laboratory firepower now exists to meet their ambitious goal of running 5,000 coronavirus tests a day by later this month, Minnesota health officials on Wednesday said the remaining obstacles to quadrupling the state's current testing volume come down to healthcare workers, collection materials and project coordination.

"I believe Minnesota is the one example where this can work," Walz said during an afternoon press call of his plan to roll out a homegrown testing initiative with no equivalent elsewhere across the country. "I am going to push my team and Mayo Clinic and our other partners to lean into this. I do believe we can get to the at 5,000 tests a day, and before May 4. Testing is the surest way to get Minnesota back to normalcy."

"We do have additional lab capacity in the state right now to do more testing," said state health commissioner Jan Malcolm, a nod to the report yesterday that Mayo Clinic alone has the means to conduct 8,000 diagnostic and 10,000 antibody tests daily. "Just in the past few weeks, several of the larger health systems have come on line with their own testing capacity, so they are doing their part. Now we need to build a statewide system to coordinate that capacity, and to work our way around the supply-chain shortages. But I agree with the governor, this is an achievable goal."

Malcolm identified "those mildly symptomatic people" as the first group currently denied testing for COVID-19 that she hoped would soon be able to determine if their symptoms represent the illness, and depicted the state's remaining barriers to mass-testing as a short list of operational items like PPE, swabs and staffing.

Concerning the first of these — masks, gloves and gowns for sample collection — supplies are recently becoming stabilized within the state's warehouses, said Department of Administration Commissioner Alice Roberts Davis. "We are starting to see a pretty steady flow of PPE into the state," Roberts Davis said. "A number of Minnesota companies have stepped up and said we have partners in Asia, and in some instances they have gone over to inspect the products if it's one they had not used before."

Swabs still present shortage problems within Minnesota, Malcolm said, but have also become the subject of numerous in-state manufacturing start-ups utilizing 3-D printing. Walz had earlier highlighted the awarding by the FDA on Wednesday of approval for an open-source, low-cost ventilator design created by researchers at the University of Minnesota.

Sample-collection staffing is seen as perhaps the least-challenging barrier still remaining to conducting 40,000 tests a week, given the state's plentiful healthcare workforce and extensive public health network. "We now have at team working on a comprehensive statewide strategy to decide how we're going to remove those barriers," Malcolm said.

Because serology tests are blood tests and therefore do not require swabs, health officials expressed their strongest optimism that the state would be able within weeks to begin widespread testing of Minnesotans for antibodies for coronavirus — evidence that persons have unknowingly already had the virus and are very likely immune.

"When we look at the potential for serology testing, the good thing is the capacity of that project is a magnitude greater than we've had for molecular testing," said state Director of Infectious Disease Kris Ehresmann. "I anticipate the early uses of this will go to healthcare workforce and essential workers. It won't be like we have so many tests that we are drinking out of the firehose, but it will be so much different because of the extensive capacity that exists for this methodology."

Ehresmann cautioned however against residents placing too much faith in early serology tests now being made available commercially.

"We've been made aware there is some serology testing out there, and that individuals have received the results of their test with a letter that basically says you've now been tested for COVID-19, and you have immunity, so you don't have to social distance now and everything is great. We want to be clear that we aren't at a point where there is a test out there that can provide that kind of information. When we get the information that's important to the public about serology testing, we will make sure that goes out in a very clear way so we can all take advantage of this tool at the right time."

"Over the next week or so you should be able to see a change in those daily testing numbers," said Walz. "This is a major linchpin to getting this right, and we're committed to getting it right. I believe Minnesota can do this, that we'll be the outlier in the country, and that will make us the state best positioned to safely start to move people back into the workforce...This is a wildfire that's going flare up again, and we need a fire department that's going to be able to find the hot spots and put them out."

Also on Wednesday, the Department of Health reported eight more deaths from COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total now lost to the illness to 87 persons. Clay County recorded its first death, an individual in their 70s. St. Louis County recorded the death of an individual in their 90s and six deaths were reported in Hennepin County, with two in their 90s, one in their 80s, and three in their 70s.

All were residents of long term care.

This story will be updated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.