South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she won't issue a shelter-in-place order around a Sioux Falls meatpacking plant that is quickly becoming one of the nation's worst coronavirus hotspots, portraying it as a "feel good" move, Tuesday, April 14.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken had requested a three-week shelter-in-place order from Noem for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, home to the city, as the number of cases at the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant climb to 438, with another 107 linked to those cases.

"One of the things that somebody told me a week or so ago was that I should always keep my eye on the ball and make sure I'm making decisions to actually do good, not make decisions that just make people feel good," she said after saying she was rejecting TenHaken's request. "That has been one of the things I think about quite often when it comes to pivotal moments when it comes to protecting people's health."

State health officials on Tuesday said they found another 88 coronavirus cases among the workforce of the now-shuttered plant, which employs 3,700.

The Sioux Falls City Council is set to consider a stay-home order for the city at its meeting on Wednesday. The soonest such an order could go into effect is after a City Council vote next Tuesday, TenHaken said.

Minnesota

A day after Gov. Tim Walz set 5,000 COVID-19 daily diagnostic tests with ample antibody testing capacity as the benchmark required to reopen the state for business, Mayo Clinic says it is confident it will be able to help fulfill that volume of testing.

"As we open up the testing outside of Mayo Clinic we are prioritizing our colleagues here in the state to have access to that testing," said Dr. William Morice, chair of the Department of the Department of Laboratory Medicine at Mayo Clinic, in an interview on Tuesday.

"We are currently in active discussions with the state government to try to understand how our capacity can help provide the testing needed, as other hospitals are as well."

Specifically, Morice said, the clinic had the ability to produce 8,000 molecular or diagnostic tests daily, and 10,000 serological tests. "Basically," he said, "we will be able to provide much of that to the state here going forward."

State lawmakers on Tuesday ushered through the latest round of policy changes responding to the coronavirus pandemic along with an insulin program for low-income people and unemployed people. But partisan divisions emerged as the state entered its second month in a peacetime emergency.

Also on Tuesday, nine more Minnesotans died of COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the state to 79.

Lawmakers in the divided Legislature approved a series of policies aimed at granting state departments authority to respond to the pandemic, allowing couples to apply for marriage licenses remotely, bumping out deadlines for Minnesotans to get new driver's licenses and covering the cost of COVID-19 testing under the state's Medical Assistance program for uninsured individuals.

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday announced 10 new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

The total positive tests for the virus in North Dakota is up to 341, however 138 people have recovered from the illness. There are currently 13 residents hospitalized with the illness.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced at a Monday news conference that a Morton County man in his 80s died from COVID-19. The man, who Burgum said had underlying health conditions, was the state's ninth person to die from the illness.

Seven of the new cases Tuesday came from Cass County, which encompasses Fargo and West Fargo.

The governor's chief operating officer, Tammy Miller, said the Fargodome and the University of Mary's fieldhouse in Bismarck have been set up as field hospitals in case the state's hospitals are overwhelmed by an influx of patients. Six other locations have been identified.

Wisconsin

An exponential growth model created by the state health department originally projected 22,000 infections by April 8, which would have meant between 440 and 1,500 deaths — but the state's Safer at Home order decreased the rate of growth from early March when it was taking 3.4 days to double the number of infections to now doubling every 12 days, according to a news release Tuesday.

There are 3,555 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services announced Tuesday. According to figures from DHS, 170 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Around the region

Mayo Clinic issued new guidelines last week requiring all staff, patients and visitors to wear masks, when on the clinic campus. Mayo Clinic is working with the city of Rochester to collect donations of homemade cloth face masks to fill the need.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted Tuesday, April 14, via video conference to continue the indefinite suspension of winter sports tournaments. The board also voted Tuesday to continue the indefinite suspension of the spring sports seasons. Both will be reconsidered during a May 1 meeting.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is among other health facilities using video calling sessions for addiction patients. Alcoholics Anonymous is also taking advantage of the technology to meet with members.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., along with 40 of her Senate colleagues, are calling for over $300 million in federal funding for domestic violence resource providers as lawmakers and advocates fear COVID-19 stay-at-home orders could correlate with increased instances of domestic abuse and assault.The CARES Act, signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, already funded $45 million for domestic violence services funded through the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act, as well as $2 million for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Gov. Doug Burgum said more nearly 50,000 regular claims for unemployment benefits have been filed with Job Service North Dakota in the last month.

