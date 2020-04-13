Lakewood Manor in Staples received confirmation an individual at the facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, April 10.

Lakewood staff shared that the tenant is recovering in their apartment and is being monitored by staff and providers. Lakewood Health System (LHS) does not share patient information that would identify the individual.

LHS in Staples also confirmed two patients and one Lakewood provider tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 8. Those individuals were also in isolation, recovering in their homes.

As of Monday, April 13, Wadena and Todd counties remained free of any positive COVID-19 tests, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's daily situation update. Staples Lakewood Health System hospital and Lakewood Manor are both in Todd County.

Visitors to Lakewood’s assisted living facilities have been limited for several weeks, per Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance. All visitors and staff are being screened upon entrance and all tenants are screened daily, to monitor for any symptoms, according to a Lakewood Health news release. Tenants have the right to leave the buildings but are encouraged to shelter in place in the confines of their apartments, only leaving for necessary needs. The restrictions for assisted living tenants are not as strict as those for residents in long-term care facilities.

“The protection and safety of our tenants, patients and staff is always our top priority,” said Kathy Dobson, Vice President of Senior Services. “We have these precautions in place to limit exposure, and we encourage everyone to continue following the guidelines for social distancing and staying home whenever possible.”

As a reminder, a FREE virtual visit is available through Lakewood Health System if you have COVID-19 symptom concerns. Visit their Click Care site: https://lakewood.zipnosis.com/

Additional COVID-19 related information can be found on their website at www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com.

