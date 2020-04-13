ST. PAUL -- Owing to an ambiguity tied to Easter Sunday reporting at the state health department, confirmed positive cases of coronavirus appeared to have climbed by just over 100 on Monday, while deaths remained stable at 70.

No new cases were reported requiring ICU care or hospitalization. Private labs conducted 950 tests and the state conducted 56.

At 194, the new case numbers reported on Sunday were nearly double that of a normal 24-hour period, thanks to health officials having reported cases from Saturday evening in addition to those within the normal Sunday case report update. Health officials later revised that number to 109.

The 19 new cases from today and the 85 cases subtracted from Sunday's report come out to 104 new cases for Monday.

Two new nursing homes were added to the state list of congregate living homes with reported cases. They are Sanctuary at West St. Paul, in Dakota County, and Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Nobles County.

This story will be updated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.