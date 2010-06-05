The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently recommending wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community- based transmission.

Cloth face coverings should:

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

Cloth face coverings should not:

be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

be surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Surgical masks and N-95 respirators are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders.

How does one safely remove a used cloth face covering?

Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.

Important things to remember:

While wearing a mask, it is still very important to practice social distancing of 6 feet to slow the spread of the virus.

Continue to wash your hands frequently.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow.

For more information, including instructions to make a cloth face covering (both sewn and no-sewing needed options), visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face- coverings.html.

