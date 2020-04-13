Tri-County Health Care has partnered with The Creative Coalition, Association for Healthcare Philanthropy and the American Hospital Association to launch the "Protect the Heroes” campaign, which allows the general public to make direct impact donations to America’s hospitals and health systems. Every dollar raised goes directly to the donor’s local hospital choice to purchase personal protective equipment and other support for local health care workers to help in the fight against COVID- 19, according to a TCHC news release.

Protect the Heroes is a national initiative to raise money for critical hospital resources, including hundreds of millions of masks and other materials for physicians, nurses and caregivers who are treating coronavirus patients and are at a greater risk due to a nationwide shortage of PPE.

“In recent weeks, we have seen an outpouring of support from Americans eager to help our nation’s health care heroes on the front lines of COVID-19,” said president and CEO of the American Hospital Association Rick Pollack in the release. “This initiative is about making a difference directly in communities and providing immediate support for our brave women and men on the front lines of this pandemic.”

To directly support Tri-County Health Care, visit TCHC.org/foundation.