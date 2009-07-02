ROCHESTER, Minn. — State health officials reported 7 more deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, April 11, bringing the new total to 64 since the start of the outbreak. Three deaths were recorded in Hennepin County among residents in their 90s, one each in their 90s in Nicollet and Ramsey Counties, and one each in their 80s in Winona and Wright counties.

“We can never forget that these numbers are in fact beloved family members, friends and neighbors who are mourned,” state health commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement. “We express our condolences and our commitment to continuing the work of protecting Minnesotans the best we can. It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations.”

Becker County in northwest Minnesota reported a case for the first time.

Also on Saturday, 91 new cases were reported, including 49 in Hennepin County alone, bringing the statewide laboratory-confirmed case total to 1427. Health officials believe the tested confirmations represent just one percent of the actual case number for coronavirus within Minnesota, meaning the state likely has over 142,000 cases of coronavirus at the present time.

Private labs, a classification largely comprised of Mayo Clinic activity, conducted 1,403 tests on Friday, while the state health department conducted 107 tests.

ICU use inched up by 5 patients to 69 statewide, while hospitalizations for coronavirus dropped from 145 to 143. The virus has yet to impose a significant strain on the hospital system within Minnesota, a development credited to the stay at home order imposed last month by Gov. Tim Walz, offering the sector added time to repurpose its facilities for an eventual peak expected in July.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.