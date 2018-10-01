As the world is halted in countless unexpected ways due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the uncertainty and barrage of information people are left with is overwhelming.

In this time of stay at home orders, there is increased isolation and levels of anxiety and depression, as founder and executive director of Wellness in the Woods Jode Freyholtz-London and Wadena-Deer Creek high school social worker Laura Kiser said. Stresses range from having enough food and toilet paper to having the money to pay for those items along with utility bills, mortgages, rent, payroll for staff members and that sweet treat for a much needed pick me up, not to mention searching for privacy in homes now filled with people constantly and wondering if those you love are going to be OK. Each stress and fear is valid for the person experiencing it, rather than playing the comparison game of who has it worst, as Freyholtz-London and Kiser said.

“We just really need to give people permission right now to be angry, to be frustrated and stressed and not shut that down all the time, just let them get it out. And then what? How do we help you get through this in the best way we can,” Kiser said.

Minnesota’s warmlines, which connects people over the phone or text message with people who have experienced a mental health challenge before, have seen an increase in calls with people experiencing a crisis, worrying about COVID-19 and depression, according to Kiser and Freyholtz-London. One of the largest fears is the uncertainty of what comes next. And with the painfully real changes, people wonder who to blame, as Freyholtz-London said.

“People aren’t quite sure who they’re angry at … Is it the government? Is it the neighbor kids who won’t stay home?” Freyholtz-London said.

Within the anger, Freyholtz-London and Kiser see this as a time of grieving, of cycling through denial, anger and acceptance. As people accept the changes, they are able to process and plan around the changes, according to Kiser.

“We’re just grieving for so many different things, some of us are grieving because there are deaths, but we’re grieving for losses of sports seasons or spring activities, field trips, those different things that we have to go through that grieving process for those things. We’ve lost also time with our friends, holidays with family, it’s grief. It’s causing a lot of grief for people,” Kiser said.

The mixture of grief, whether from a routine loss, missing friends and family to not participating in spring sports, losing a job or being furloughed for an uncertain period of time, loss of life and simply normalcy, is what people are experiencing, as Freyholtz-London and Kiser said.

Whether your routine has been drastically jolted or your routine is now filled with extra precautions and added worries, Freyholtz-London says school, work and social routines are missed. Kiser said the first week of transitioning she struggled with how she was going to serve students virtually and missing her students. Freyholtz-London has found her internal clock and sleeping schedule thrown off. However, routines prior to the pandemic will need to be returned to, as Freyholtz-London said.

Within your current routine, Kiser recommends variety, from connecting with friends and family over technology to going outside for physical activity or soaking in Vitamin D when the sun is out. She also noted the importance of creating a plan for the day, such as getting dressed like you’re going out and planning lots of breaks.

In her own family, Kiser has teenagers that she is now working at home with and they’re trying to concentrate on school or find activities to fill their time, as many people are during this time.

“In our normal life we can meet those needs but when we have a family of six now at home together all the time it’s trying to find time to do school work when other people aren’t being loud and all of those other things … creates stress for everybody,” Kiser said.

As school work is done differently during distance learning, parents and teachers are working even closer together to ensure that work is completed. Parents are also becoming teachers, whether during the day as they work from home or when returning from work.

“I have teachers that are doing video chats with their students throughout the day individually because a mom called and said, ‘We can’t do this right now, I need a break.’ And so the teacher is providing the breaks from a distance which is amazing but it’s not the same, right. It’s not the same as getting that time, that down time as a mom or dad that’s had to work all day,” Kiser said.

Freyholtz-London also noted the impact on seniors’ routines, such as not being able to enjoy a game of bingo or an afternoon time of coffee together, and the connections now forced through technology.

“I really worry about our seniors in there’s the added fear of, ‘OK, so if they have to make decisions about who gets treatment and who doesn’t, does that mean that I’m going to not get treatment if I get sick?’,” Freyholtz-London said.

The lack of human connection in not having gatherings, not seeing friends, living alone or living in an unhealthy home is something people are struggling with, according to Kiser. She recommends trying video calls when you can, then a phone call to hear voice tones and lastly text messaging or email.

“I don’t think you can trade face to face conversations for anything but I think like a FaceTime or a Zoom where you actually see people and you see their expressions and can have a conversation and laugh with them, that’s probably the next best step for us,” Kiser said.

Within these hard times, Freyholtz-London says to look at your internal skills and external supports to see where normalcy might be found, leading to lessons for the future. This is resilience for Freyholtz-London. For Kiser, resilience is arising from being knocked down and gaining strength each time.

“We’ve been through some tough times and I think Wadena especially will compare this to like we got through the tornado. The difference is everyone in the world is going through this right now,” Kiser said. “The level of support we can provide each other is really different because we’re all stressed and we’re all frustrated and angry and all of that.”

As people who have “been at the bottom of some difficult times and have survived,” Freyholtz-London says her staff is here to listen, share experiences of their hard times and resilience and offer support. Training and creating wellness plans will continue online with updates shared on the Wellness in the Woods website and Facebook page. A new addition open to anyone is the Virtual Peer Support Network, which has scheduled topics and designated times for each county in Minnesota, according to Freyholtz-London.

The counselors and social workers at WDC are also continuing support for their students online and by providing resources for the entire school, according to Kiser. The resources are sent out through Google Classroom with ideas such as breathing exercises, healthy eating practices, yoga, meditation and active games. While the ideas are always recommended, Kiser said they are “vital” now. Kiser and fellow staff members are also working to make these recommendations specific for families, simply call or email even if your student has not been seen before.

As the pandemic continues, Freyholtz-London said it is important for people to receive “accurate information” from those supporting communities, the media and friends and family members to help reduce anxiety and fear.

One of the positives Freyholtz-London sees is the ways different generations are caring for their communities, such as an 11-year old girl delivering her and her husband muffins with an invitation to church online and people decorating their windows with hearts.

“Watching people come together in ways that they have never done before … that makes my heart really happy and if we can focus on that and be able to say, ‘What did we learn from this?’ rather than the negativity, I think that’s going to be really, really important,” Freyholtz-London said.

With a slight look toward the future, Freyholtz-London encourages people to reflect on the routines that are important in their lives and those that are “a waste of time.” She also recognizes the trauma and “long-lasting pieces” that each person will experience from the pandemic and the different ways people will respond currently, which will impact future responses.

“Are we going to now be much more sensitive to how close we stand to people? Are we going to be much more sensitive to hopefully reaching out to our community and our neighbors, who are now all just pulling together?” Freyholtz-London said.

With the stay at home orders extended until May 4 by Gov. Tim Walz, when a new day begins, find ways to continue on.

“The resilient factor right now I guess just keep trying, and keep getting up everyday and do the best you can, quit with the guilt if your kids are on technology a little bit more … and start everyday over if yesterday was rough,” Kiser said.

Minnesota Resources

Minnesota Warmline Peer Support Connection Daily from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. 1-844-739-6369

Minnesota Warmline Monday-Saturday 5-10 p.m. 651-288-0400 or toll free 877-404-3190 also texting “Support” to 85511

Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline 24/7 at 833-600-2670

Minnesota adult and children’s mental health crisis response 1-800-462-5525

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud www.ccstcloud.org/services/mental-health/

Lutheran Social Services Behavioral Health Services 1-888-881-8261 or counseling@lssmn.org

Mental Health Referral Helpline 800-862-1799 or helpline@mentalhealthmn.org

Mental Health Minnesota “CONNECT” mentalhealthmn.org/support/connect-with-others/

Mental Health Minnesota Online support group meetings on Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-8 p.m.

Minnesota Communities Caring for Children 12:30 p.m. Zoom Resilience Practice Meetings





Local Resources

Hope Center 218-631-7693

Northern Pines 218-631-1714 or for appointments 320-639-2025 or 833-316-0698

Someplace Safe 218-631-3311 or wadena.co@someplacesafe.info

Wadena County Mental Health Crisis 1-800-462-5525

Wellness in the Woods 218-296-2067 or info@mnwitw.org , Virtual Peer Support Network daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.





Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools

Available Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by phone and email. Please leave a message when you call and they will get back to you as quickly as possible.

Monica Watson, Elementary School Social Worker 218-632-2164 or mwatson@wdc2155.k12.mn.us

Laura Kiser, High School Social Worker 218-632-2361or lkiser@wdc2155.k12.mn.us

Toni Kraska, High School Counselor 218-632-2171 or tkraska@wdc2155.k12.mn.us





If there is a mental health emergency in your home, you are encouraged to call 911 or the Mobile Crisis Line at 1-800-462-5525.





National Resources

Alcoholics Anonymous online support group aa-intergroup.org

Love is Respect Self-Care Quiz www.loveisrespect.org/doyouthinkyourepracticinggoodself-care/

Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response 888-223-4512

National Alliance on Mental Illness on-line support groups namimn.org/support/

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255, press 1 for veteran crisis line or text MN to 741741

SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline 800-985-5990 or text “talkwithus” to 66746

SAMHSA Treatment Referral Helpline Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1-877-726-4727