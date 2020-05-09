ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Another 24 Minnesotans have died of the coronavirus, the Minnesota Department of Health reported on Saturday, May 9.

The new fatalities were scattered throughout the state, with one each in Stearns, Ramsey, Polk, Clay and Carver counties, two each in Washington and Anoka counties, three in Dakota County and twelve in Hennepin County.

According to health officials, 16 of the fatalities occurred among residents of long-term care.

In spite of their hosting no food plants, a daily reporting of 40-50 new cases has become the norm in the state's largest counties since the expansion of testing to all persons with symptoms was announced two weeks ago. The day-on-day rise in new cases in counties hosting intensive testing related to outbreaks in meat processing has slowed, but new cases continue to surpass the norm.

Nobles County in the far southwestern corner of the state, home to a JBS pork plant in Worthington, added 53 cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 1,230 cases. Stearns County also continues to show rapid spread of the illness, adding 74 cases, and bringing its total to 1,348. That number surpasses the totals in far larger counties like Anoka and Dakota, and is second in the state only to Hennepin County.

A new outbreak remains possible in Otter Tail County, home to a Jennie-O Turkey Store plant in Pelican Rapids that recently announced it had identified two cases, but cases rose by just 2 to 23 in the lake country region on Saturday. With the participation of Carris Health, the Hormel-owned turkey processor scheduled an opportunity in Pelican Rapids on Thursday for all 1,000 of its employees to become tested, and officials believed the results of those tests would be available Sunday.

With the resumption this week of elective procedures in the state's hospitals and clinics, concern has shifted to PPE stores, especially among concerned spokespersons for nursing.

On Wednesday, May 6, state commissioner of administration Alice Roberts Davis described the statewide daily usage rates in hospitals at 9,000 face shields, 11,000 n95 respirators, 37,000 gowns, 93,000 masks, and 877,000 gloves. Elective procedures will only increase these burn rates, and health officials have stated that new procedures are not to draw against the emergency stockpile. The state emergency supply warehouse makes 30 to 40 shipments each day of supplementary PPE to hospitals, Roberts Davis said, serving hospitals that have fallen below 4-7 days of supplies for treating COVID-19.

The state currently lists its current stockpiles of PPE on the health department website. Based on those numbers, should all the state's hospitals run out and fail to resupply through their private supply chains, certain PPE would be quickly exhausted. Specifically, the state warehouse would run out of n95 respirators in 50 days, for example. Gloves would become exhausted in a week, and gowns in less than two days.

The state conducted 4,993 tests in total on Friday, finding 14 percent or 702 positive cases, bringing the statewide positive case total to 10,790. Health officials believe that number to be a substantial undercount.

The 4,993 tests conducted Friday fell just shy of Gov. Tim Walz's stated goal to conduct 5,000 tests daily by the first week of May. Health commissioner Jan Malcolm said on Thursday that while the ability to test five thousand Minnesotans daily now exists, after months of being told that tests were in short supply, a challenge has arisen in getting Minnesotans with symptoms to seek out tests.

3 counties, no cases

Only three of the state's 87 counties, all of them in the far northern portions of the state, currently have no reported cases. Two of them on the Canadian border -- Lake of the Woods and Cook County -- are sparsely populated. With nearly 20,000 residents, however, the lack of confirmed cases in Hubbard County is unusual.

Walz and state health officials on Friday said the state likely wasn't adequately testing Hubbard County residents or residents in Cook and Lake of the Woods.

“This is becoming glaringly apparent both in Minnesota and, of course, nationally that the lack of testing blinded us," Walz said. "We had no sight picture on what was happening and now this is something every morning we started bright and early having a deep discussion on this."

Malcolm said the state has brought online more testing capacity and there should be available within an hour's drive of all Minnesotans. She said the state needed to do more to raise awareness about that availability and to expand access to testing.

In Hubbard County, those with symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested at the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Sanford Park Rapids Clinic.

“The providers are telling us people aren’t coming in, either because they had gotten the message previously that testing wasn’t available, or for whatever reason, people aren’t availing themselves of the testing capacity that’s there and we need to do better," Malcolm said. "We need to do more outreach and have stronger campaign, make sure that people know that they can and should be getting tested if they have symptoms.”

Forum News Service correspondent Dana Ferguson contributed to this report.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.