A meat-packing plant in Sioux Falls is the epicenter of the skyrocketing number of coronavirus cases in the state's most populous area, South Dakota officials said Wednesday, April 8.

Eighty workers in the Smithfield plant just north of downtown Sioux Falls have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary of the state Department of Health.

The Smithfield cases are more than a third of the 228 known cases in Minnehaha County, home to Sioux Falls. Known coronavirus cases in the state surged by 73 to 393 on Wednesday, and the bulk of those, 63, were in Minnehaha County.

Gov. Kristi Noem has issued a stay-at-home order for Minnehaha County and adjacent Lincoln County, which has 31 confirmed coronavirus cases. Her order covers at-risk populations including those older than 65 and those with chronic health conditions and suppressed immune systems.

The number of diagnosed individuals who have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, ticked up two to 26. The number of those who have recovered from their illness rose sharply by 48, to 146.

Noem said she had spoken Wednesday morning with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, about her relatively hands-off approach to curbing the spread of the virus.

The governor has resisted issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, instead leaving harsher restrictions to local governments, a decision she said Fauci supported.

Minnesota

Minnesotans will remain under a stay-at-home order through May 4, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday, as the state continues work to push back a peak of COVID-19 cases.

In a televised news conference, the governor said he would extend the order requiring Minnesotans to stay home except for when obtaining essential services and planned to take into consideration additional revisions as Minnesotans continue to limit travel and social gatherings.

Laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minnesota jumped by 85 on Wednesday, April 8, to 1,154, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, and the illness claimed five more lives.

Pine County reported a case for the first time as well.

The deaths occurred in Washington, Wilkin, Winona, and Hennepin County, which had two reports of death from the illness.

North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday that a 14-day quarantine order has been amended to basically exempt people living along the Minnesota border.

People commuting across the border for work, outdoor recreation, health care treatment and shopping are now exempt from the order.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Minnesota on Monday to a list of states with widespread community transmission of COVID-19, the illness caused coronavirus. Minnesota's inclusion on the list triggered an order that legally required people returning to North Dakota from the neighboring state to self-quarantine unless they fell under the broad definition of an "essential" worker, but Wednesday's amendments largely alleviate concerns raised by residents of border cities.

Earlier in the day, the North Dakota Department of Health announced 14 new cases of COVID-19. Wednesday is the first day since the outbreak started last month in which more people recovered from the illness than tested positive.

Wisconsin

The state Department of Health Services announced Wednesday there are 2,756 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

According to figures from DHS, 99 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. That doesn't include two additional deaths in Milwaukee County reported by local officials, bring the statewide total to 101 deaths.

Cases have not yet been reported in 12 of the state's 12 counties.

Around the region

Sanford Health announced it began daily temperature checks for all employees upon arrival to work. Clinics and medical centers may have already implemented such a screen, but starting Wednesday, the check is mandatory for all Sanford facilities with a staff of 10 employees or more.

Burgum gave an update Wednesday on the rapidly climbing number of unemployment claims filed with Job Service North Dakota. More than 42,300 claims have been filed with the agency since March 16. Burgum said that's about the same amount of claims the agency received in the two years prior to the outbreak.

Also in North Dakota, a recently launched app called Care19 to track a person’s movements to public places like grocery stores and restaurants, had more than 9,300 activations by 6 p.m.

Minnesotans on unemployment insurance due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting executive orders could see a $600 bump to their benefits in a matter of days as a federal payment gets processed in the state. Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said the payments will be applied to benefits for the week beginning March 29.

The South Dakota board that oversees pharmacies in the state has issued emergency restrictions on several drugs President Donald Trump has touted as a treatment for COVID-19 despite a lack of scientific evidence. The state Board of Pharmacy order guides pharmacists to prioritize prescriptions of the drugs, including hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, fearing shortages for those who currently need them to treat a wide range of conditions, said Kari Shanard-Koenders, the board's executive director.

Minnesota lawmakers said they want to make sure restaurants, bars and other businesses affected by COVID-19 executive orders would still be able to receive liquor deliveries even if they have tax delinquencies associated with the pandemic.

Secretary of State Steve Simon on Wednesday urged state lawmakers to take up a proposal to expand mail-in-balloting to Minnesota voters in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.