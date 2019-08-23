Working in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), Lakewood Health System has confirmed two patients and one Lakewood provider have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, April 8.

While laws protecting patient privacy and information limit what can be disclosed, a hospital news release shared that all individuals are currently in isolation, recovering in their homes and continue to be monitored by Lakewood healthcare professionals.

Lakewood Communications Coordinator Amber Houselog said those patient privacy laws don't allow her to share where these three people reside. Houselog shared that two of the three were added to the MDH map on Tuesday, while the third would be added Thursday. The MDH map showed Wadena and Todd counties still had zero confirmed cases listed on Wednesday, April 8. The MDH confirmed cases on Wednesday included 1,154 confirmed cases, with 632 no longer needing isolation.

As for the provider, Lakewood is working closely with the MDH and has immediately begun the process of identifying and contacting patients and staff who were in close contact with this individual over the course of the past seven days. This is being done to assess their risk for infection and determine their need for testing.

Houselog said patient privacy laws prohibited her from sharing if these three cases were connected or had any contact with each other.

“I want to ensure the public we are taking all steps necessary to protect our patients, residents and staff,” said Tim Rice, Lakewood President & CEO. “Just like our patients, we must all follow the strict guidelines of staying home when sick. Patient safety is our highest priority.”

Lakewood continues to work closely with the MDH and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to coordinate testing and monitoring.

"The plans and processes we had in place have not changed since the positive cases," Houselog wrote in an email.

The health system is taking necessary precautions to ensure the health and well-being of all, including continuing to restrict visitors and screen everyone entering their facilities, designating separate entrances for those with respiratory illness, and mandated masking for employees and those with symptoms, a hospital news release said.

Houselog said the hospital has chosen to not share publicly the number of tests they have administered as that data is constantly changing.

A free virtual visit is available through Lakewood Health System if you have COVID-19 symptom concerns. Visit their Click Care site: https://lakewood.zipnosis.com/

Additional COVID-19 related information can be found on their website at www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com

