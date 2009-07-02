ST. PAUL — Seven more Minnesotans died from the coronavirus and 94 more were confirmed to have the illness, the Minnesota Department of Health on Friday, April 10.

In total, 1,336 Minnesotans had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus and 57 have died from the illness or its complications. The confirmed case number comes from 33,894 tested in the state, but the positives likely undercount the number of cases in Minnesota, experts say, because there isn't enough testing to get a complete picture.

Of the patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, 732 have recovered and no longer need to be isolated, 143 are in the hospital and 64 are in intensive care. Brown County on Friday reported its first death due to the illness and additional deaths were reported in Dakota, Hennepin and St. Louis counties.

The case counts came just as state health officials and scientists from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health were preparing to present their modeling to reporters. The projections have influenced how Gov. Tim Walz has decided which parts of the state should shutter during the pandemic. Earlier this week, Walz announced an order requiring most Minnesotans shelter in place except for when obtaining essential services would be extended until May 4.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.