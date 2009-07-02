On Friday, April 3 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people wear cloth face coverings in areas such as grocery stores and pharmacies, and “in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” People should not use surgical masks or N-95 respirators, these are “critical supplies” for health care workers and medical first responders.

Cloth face coverings should:

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face;

be secured with ties or ear loops;

include multiple layers of fabric;

allow for breathing without restriction;

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

Sewing and no sewing tutorials for face coverings can be found on the CDC’s website.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status