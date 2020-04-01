Tri-County Health Care will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, April 7 at 1:30 p.m.

The general public is invited to tune in to this by clicking on this link https://bit.ly/2UZgb3f.

TCHC President and CEO, Joel Beiswenger, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ben Hess, will provide updates on the Coronavirus situation. With over 40 years of health care experience, Joel and Dr. Hess will also review what TCHC has done to prepare and the precautions we should all take.

All in attendance will have the opportunity to submit questions for a Q&A segment at the end.

TCHC is planning to set up a weekly town hall meeting moving forward. Stay tuned for specific dates and times.

